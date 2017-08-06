Feeling Blue! Rihanna Debuts Edgy New Turquoise Hair During Visit Back Home

If we’ve learned anything over the years it’s that Rihanna can pull off absolutely any look, anywhere, ever. And just when world finally began to recover from her latest fashion hit (a menswear-inspired ensemble), the singer dealt fans another stylish look: edgy, blue hair.

“When yo hurr ready for crop ova,’ ” the singer, 29, captioned an Instagram video of herself with a friend, referring to her native Barbados’ Crop Over festival.

In a follow-up post, Ri-Ri gave her more than 55 million Instagram followers a closer look at her new ‘do — and her matching nails.

when yo hurr ready for crop ova' A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

crawpova. '17 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

The “Loyalty” singer wore a denim jacket and tiny ripped shorts at a party during the latest weekend of Crop Over. She topped off the look with black booties and a bit of blue eyeliner.

The “Bad Gal” has cemented her status as a fashion risk-taker, and her latest look proves to be a continuation of her latest style streak.

Rihanna Reigns in Couture, Cleavage-Baring (And Jaw-Dropping) Gown at Valerian London Premiere

Last month, Rihanna turned heads in a jaw-dropping, cleavage-revealing Giambattista Valli Couture ball gown at the London premiere of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. One day later, she headed to the movie’s Paris premiere in a Prada two-piece ensemble with pink sunglasses, and sequin, fringe and feather adornments.

We are not worthy.