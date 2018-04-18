Most of the time celebrities do not wear practical outfits when they head to the desert for Coachella (you can find a lot of examples from here). But over the weekend, Rihanna teamed her over $28,000 worth of jewelry with one very affordable — a flask bracelet.

While dressed in Gucci tops that came straight off the runway, custom Elisabeth Weinstock snakeskin pants, a $28,000 David Webb bracelet, bangles by Neil Lane and a Le Vian ring, she had one accessory that topped all the rest — a $27 crystal-covered flask bracelet.

We tracked down a similar-looking flask on Amazon that checks in shockingly under $30.

As someone who always goes above and beyond at Coachella (remember her sheer Gucci bedazzled bodysuit last year?) she made fun of her over-the-top look this year captioning her Instagram, “when u finna run outta hangers.”

Over the weekend, she also wore a fresh-off-the-runway Y/PROJECT brown draped organza bow dress with Y/PROJECT x UGG beige thigh-high slouchy boots, calling the ensemble: “extra af.”

As someone who always goes the extra mile with her high-fashion desert wardrobe, when it comes to basics, of course Rihanna knows how to make them “fashion.”