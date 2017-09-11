While it’s never not an amazing week to be Rihanna, this week the pop star turned fashion and beauty impresario has a whole lot more than usual to celebrate. After launching her own expansive cosmetics line on Thursday night, which is already being lauded as one of the most diverse beauty drops to date, the bad gal went on to debut her fourth collection in collaboration with Puma, putting on an X Games-themed spectacle complete with millennial pink mountains and high-flying motocross flips. Rihanna herself showed up on a motorbike to close the show.

And to honor this momentous occasion, Rih threw an equally major afterparty dressed head-to-toe in both a fashion and beauty look of her own design like the true multifaceted mogul she is.

The singer toasted her new line in a look fresh off the runway, arriving to the afterparty venue with the same neon green strings from the show twisted around her bun, wearing a ribbed, aquamarine, zip-up sports bra and navy, fishnet briefs underneath a neon pink track jacket and pants paired with matching pink sock booties with a lucite wedge heel.

Take me with you @badgalriri 💅🏍 #fentyxpuma A post shared by Emilia Petrarca (@emiliapetrarca) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

RELATED PHOTOS: Rihanna Wears a Bra to the Valerian Paris Premiere, Plus More of Her Riskiest Looks Ever

Just as soon as you thought the Fenty show couldn't get any better. Eternally grateful for you @badgalriri A post shared by @slickwoods on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

For the occasion, she also sported a beauty look that mimicked the full face of makeup that could be found coming down her latest runway, using all Fenty Beauty products, of course. According to a press release, the aesthetic for the show, created by makeup artist James Kaliardo with support from Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal, “start[s] with Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer to stop shine and pave the way for smooth makeup application. Using the Full Bodied Foundation Brush 110, apply Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation for a soft matte flawless complexion. For subtle contouring and concealing where needed, gently sweep light layers of Match Stix Matte Skinsticks onto the skin in various shades. Complete the look by applying a light layer of Invisimatte Blotting Powder to absorb excess shine and diffuse pores for an instantly filtered appearance.”

Then comes all that iridescent shine. Kaliardos says, “Start with the warmer tones like Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule and apply lighter hues, like Lightning Dust/Fire Crystal, to higher points of the face, starting from the cheekbones and extending the sheen above brows in a ‘C’ shape to catch the light and lift the face. For a luxurious effect, lightly dust Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife to cheekbones.” For the eyes, he suggests using the Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks in Confetti for lighter skin tones and Rum and Sinamon for deeper skin tones, blending outwards for “added dimension and sparkle.” Then, finish things off by layering on Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer for “a subtle, sexy sheen” that is guaranteed to give you wild, wild, wild thoughts.

What do you think of Rihanna’s latest Puma collection and beauty line? What products do you want to buy? Sound off below!