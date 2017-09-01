Fenty Beauty is almost here!

Rihanna’s first makeup line has been a long time coming, so we don’t blame you for being psyched that the official release date is now just a week away. We first got wind of the singer and designer’s first foray into the beauty world in April 2016, when the star announced she planned on launching Fenty Beauty in fall 2017.

Since then, Rihanna’s kept the project extremely hush-hush, but she’s (finally!) giving makeup fanatics a behind-the-scenes preview of what’s to come.

At 7:00 a.m. Friday, after a fan asked her to “spill some tea” about the launch on Twitter, she replied saying, “Spilling starts today! Who’s coming to the tea poortyyy?!”

RELATED PHOTOS: The 29 Most Rihanna Outfits Ever, in Honor of Her 29th Birthday

We kept refreshing our Twitter and Instagram feeds, waiting to see what the first glimpse would be. And at 1:30pm, we were rewarded with a lip gloss reveal.

“This is @FentyBeauty. Head to a @sephora , #sephorainJCPor @harveynichols store to get an exclusive behind-the scenes look!,” she captioned her first Instagram sneak peek.

This is @FentyBeauty. Head to a @sephora , #sephorainJCP or @harveynichols store to get an exclusive behind-the scenes look! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

The video features a diverse cast of models wearing her nude colored ultra-glossy gloss, including Halima Aden, best known as the Somali-American, hijab-wearing model featured in Vogue, Kanye West’s season-five Yeezy fashion show and on the cover of CR Fashion Book Issue 10.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Starting now, fans can unlock an exclusive preview of Fenty Beauty before the official launch on September 8th by visiting their local Sephora and scanning the Fenty Beauty code using the Sephora app.

CHILI MANGO. TROPHY WIFE. YACHT LIFE. CONFETTI. 9.8.17 @fentybeauty #shadenames A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

In her second video reveal, Rihanna let fans in on what she named her gloss shades, which included fun names like “Chili Mango,” “Trophy Wife,” Yacht Life” and “Confetti.”

Her last sneak peek: the final launch date announcement. “FENTYBEAUTY.com starts shipping globally on Thursday night at MIDNIGHT!!! SEPTEMBER 8,” she said.

FENTYBEAUTY.com starts shipping globally on Thursday night at MIDNIGHT!!! SEPTEMBER 8. Check your local @sephora @harveynichols for in-store launch times A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Tell us: are you pumped for the Fenty Beauty launch? Sound off in the comments below.