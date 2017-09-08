The day the entire world has been breathlessly waiting for has finally arrived. No, Beyoncé did not drop a new visual album overnight and Kanye didn’t make good on his presidential campaign promise to put a pair of Yeezys in every pot. Even better than both those things combined, Rihanna finally released her long awaited line of Fenty Beauty products.

The bad gal kicked off this momentous evening by hosting an exclusive New York Fashion Week event, debuting her range of highlighters, 40 shades of foundation, a number of brushes, concealing and correcting sticks, blotting papers and powder, and something that’s sure to become and instant fan favorite: a universal lip gloss. Rih told reporters at the event, “I wanted a color that looked good on all skin tones… it’s really important for me in every product. There are so many different shades and undertones. You just never know, so you want people to appreciate the product and not feel like ‘It only looks cute on her.’”

The superstar unveiled her new line wearing a semi-sheer, yellow, long sleeve top, a matching yellow ballgown skirt (both Oscar de la Renta), gold lace-up Rene Caovilla sandals and plenty of Chopard diamonds to have candid conversations with editors about when she feels most beautiful, but she wasn’t content to stop there.

The only girl in the world did a quick outfit change before heading up to Times Square to celebrate her products officially hitting the shelves of Sephora at midnight. For the occasion, Rihanna wore a navy velvet strapless mini dress embellished with crystals along the bust and two flower appliqués on the back paired with matching thigh-high boots covered in glittering 3D floral embellishments, plus more Chopard gems.

But Rihanna wasn’t just there to look good and take selfies – she was there to work (work, work, work, work). Just as she did with the launch of the pop-up shop for her Fenty x Puma collection before, the pop star jumped behind the cash register to start ringing up her fans, yelling to the cheering crowd, “This is my very first Fenty Beauty customer, this is the very first purchase of life,” before turning to the Sephora employees and the customer and thanking each of them, adding, “I will never forget this.”

As if all that weren’t enough exciting news for one woman, she’s also the cover girl for Elle‘s October 2017 issue, dishing on beauty secrets and more. “Lipstick always got me in trouble,” she said. “Whether it was at home as a kid, or my early teenage years in my career, I always had the urge to wear it. So I broke all those rules. Now lipstick is like my li’l secret weapon!”

She also adds that the craziest thing she ever did for fashion was wear “Aacorset! I’d do it again, though. I’d wear it every day if I could make it out alive!” But surely her best line from the interview came when Laverne Cox asked her about her iconic turn on the 2014 CFDA Awards red carpet wearing a completely sheer, fully bedazzled Adam Selman dress. Rihanna replies, “Dear Laverne, I took advantage of my t-tties before they go south. I saw my window, and I took it.” May we all have the courage to do the same.

Will you be buying something from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line? Which product do you want to try first? Sound off below!