Rihanna's Newest Fenty Beauty Launches Are All About That Glow

Every time Rihanna gears up to add a new launch to her ever-popular Fenty Beauty makeup collection, fans get in line. From her inclusive 40-shade foundation range (beloved by stars like Viola Davis and even Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya) to the brand’s very Instagrammable packaging, Ri-Ri has been killing the beauty game since launching her own line last fall. The good news? The superstar is not slowing down anytime soon, and just unveiled her latest spring launches, available April 6, that are sure to help get your glow on leading up to summer.

Makeup junkies freaked out when the star showed off two of her new creations — ultra-shimmery liquid body luminizers — which she appropriately named Body Lava on Fenty Beauty’s Instagram account Monday night. “Say hello to the brand new #BodyLava @fentybeauty,” Rihanna captioned a photo of the two bottles on her own Instagram Story.

Each luminizer comes in a chic glass bottle inside and comes in two shades. The first is a lighter pink champagne hue called “Who Needs Clothes,” while the other is a classic bronze copper, which she named “Brown Sugar.”

If you were already mesmerized by these luminizers, Rihanna took things to the next level by showing fans how she gets her glow-from-within look using the products herself.

In a series of Boomerangs and videos, the makeup mogul applied her two new luminizers all over her body for a stunning glow.

She started by taking a pump of “Brown Sugar” on the tops of her hands.

Then she followed with a few pumps of “Who Needs Clothes” on her shoulders and blended it out so fans could see how seamlessly the product melts into the skin.

And she didn’t stop there. Rihanna grabbed “Brown Sugar” one last time and pumped some onto her décolletage to create a gorgeous, bronze-y sheen.

But if you still desire even more shimmer in the spring and summer months, don’t worry, because Rihanna has you covered.

The star’s also launching a product unlike any other you’ve seen before too. Her Fairy Bomb comes in a plush round, snowball-like design, and is packed with stunning shimmer on the inside.

Rihanna showed fans how easily you can use it by patting the Fairy Bomb ball all over chest to reveal a shimmery glow.

“Dusted,” the captioned a close-up shot of what her skin looked like after applying the innovative product.

Mark you calendars for April 6 so you can be one of the first to get your hands on Rihanna’s latest luminous launches, but in the meantime, you can get your highlighter fix by snagging one of the star’s Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters from Sephora right now.