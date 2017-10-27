When Rihanna’s new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, launched on September 8th, beauty lovers around the world went absolutely insane. From the yellow-gold highlighters to her range of 40 foundation shades and very Instagrammable packaging, there is truly something for everyone to swoon over — and thanks to the influencers and fans doing just that all over the internet, Rihanna is literally winning right now when it comes to the world of beauty.

According to Tribe Dynamics‘ earned media value report for the month of September, Fenty Beauty recorded $72 million in earned media value during the month of September — its first month in existence — being beat only by cult-favorite brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, who reported $97.3 million in earned media value, and MAC, who reported $77.1 million.

🔑NEW VIDEO ALERT!!!!!✨ My review on @badgalriri's new makeup line @fentybeauty is NOW LIVE on my channel!!!!!! 🔥 link in my bio. #fentybeauty #jeffrestar A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

What does that mean, exactly? As Tribe Dynamics explains, “Earned Media Value (EMV) is Tribe Dynamics’ prescribed metric that quantifies the estimated value of publicity gained through digital earned media and their respective engagement levels.” In other words, it’s the value of the amount of publicity the brand received through Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and blog posts combined.

For reference, Fenty’s $72 million is $20 million more than NYX’s earned media value, followed by Benefit, which came in at $48.1 million, and Urban Decay which landed at $37.0 million.

And thanks to support from influencers like Jeffree Starr, Nyma Tang and many more, Fenty’s EMV for YouTube content alone landed the brand in first place in that category with $10.6 million, and the same went for Twitter, with nearly a $5 million lead over other brands. The brand remained at third place in the Instagram category with a total of $41.9 million.

What’s your favorite product from Fenty Beauty? Sound off in the comments below.