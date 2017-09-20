Rihanna Does a Fan's Makeup at Her Fenty Beauty Launch Event in London

Rihanna‘s newfound makeup expertise doesn’t end at just creating products. After releasing her new (and recently confirmed cruelty-free) Fenty Beauty line, the singer, fashion designer and now beauty guru is working her way into makeup artist territories — and fast.

The star appeared at Harvey Nichols in London on Tuesday in order to celebrate her Fenty Beauty line’s store launch and greet eager fans. And while Rihanna has a habit of working the register at her launch events, this event in particular seems to have turned out to be much more than a traditional meet-and-greet when the star decided to apply her new products on her fans (which may prove to be challenging when these fans refuse to watch their faces ever again).

Fenty Beauty’s Instagram account shared a photo of Rihanna applying a product — which appears to be the Kilawatt Highlighter in Ginger Beige/Moscow Mule — on her fan’s eyelids, using one of her small portable brushes.

Rihanna attended the event wearing a purple tulle off-the-shoulder mini dress, wraparound Rene Caovilla heels and a ton of diamonds, including an Anabela Chan flower ring and a 50-carat heart-shaped diamond necklace by Chopard. And just as she matched her golden face of Fenty makeup to her yellow Oscar de la Renta gown at the N.Y.C. launch, she sported lavender makeup on her lids, lips and cheeks to coordinate with her London mini.

Makeup artist Priscilla Ono created the look by applying the Instant Retouch Primer, Profilt’r Foundation in 330 all over before applying the Profilt’r Foundation in 310 and Matchstix in Almond as concealer. She followed with the Matchstix in Truffle to create a contour, the Matchstix in Unicorn and Confetti as highlighter, along with Confetti on her cheeks, and the same shade mixed with Unicorn on her eyes.

What do you think of the star’s new status as a beauty guru? Sound off in the comments below.