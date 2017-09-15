Over the past week we’ve seen Rihanna hit peak Rihanna. The star officially launched her highly anticipated Fenty Beauty line, worked the register at Sephora to see the first group of fans buying her makeup, put on an insane motocross mania fashion show for Fenty x Puma’s Spring 2018 collection and on Thursday night, hosted the Third Annual Diamond Ball to raise money for the Clara Lionel Foundation in N.Y.C.

“Busy week. It feels incredible!” the mogul, 29, told reporters on the red carpet Thursday, where she wore black Ralph & Russo Couture gown featuring a dramatic high-low train, plus carats-on-carats of Chopard jewelry. “Honestly, I could not imagine having a week like this.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The star made a quick outfit-change for the Diamond Ball afterparty, where she went braless underneath an ethereal off-the-shoulder dress, with a matching white jacket, sandals and a rectangular leopard print handbag.

Although Rihanna’s constantly juggling a variety of projects, the superstar said she wouldn’t want it any other way.

RELATED PHOTOS: 8 Rad Beauty Collabs to Transport You Right Back to the ’90s

“It seemed like it would have been extremely difficult but I love everything that I do. I love fashion, I love makeup and I love giving back so it never felt like work,” she said. “It just felt like exciting times, moving through it, non-stop of course but I enjoy it.”

When the star decided to dip her toes into the beauty world, she had one important requirement for her products: “I wanted a color that looked good on all skin tones … it’s really important for me in every product,” the singer told reporters at her Fenty Beauty launch event.

Her range of 40 different foundation shades was an instant hit among consumers — so much so, that the deepest foundation colors have already started selling out in some Sephora stores across the country. “[Representing different shades] was very important to me and my friends,” Rihanna maintained at the Diamond Ball.

Have you tried Fenty Beauty yet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.