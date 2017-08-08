Style

See Rihanna Slay at Crop Over Festival from Every Single Angle

The festival just might have to henceforth be known as International Riri Day

By @kirkpate

Posted on

More

1 of 8

Splash News Online

ONLY GIRL IN THE WORLD

When it comes to Crop Over, Rihanna makes it clear year after year that she does not play.

2 of 8

Splash News Online

WORK

The pop star loves to attend this annual event in Barbados in fully bedazzled looks, all the way down to her Swarovski-covered tumbler.

3 of 8

Splash News Online

SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND

Which this year took the form of a bra covered in sparkling iridescent crystals, a matching jeweled thong, bands of leg jewelry and Diamond Girl Fishnets by d.bleu.dazzled.

4 of 8

Splash News Online

WHAT'S MY NAME?

But the jewel-encrusted lingerie was only the beginning, Rihanna really took this show-stopping look to the next level with massive hot pink, green and turquoise feathered wings and, of course, her new bright turquoise hair

5 of 8

Splash News Online

WE FOUND LOVE

At a certain point the pop star had to put on shades, undoubtedly because of how bright all that bling was.

6 of 8

Splash News Online

YOU DA ONE

Even Rihanna occassionally needs to take a moment to truly appreciate just how fire her own ensemble is.

7 of 8

Tanya Boyce-Islandpaps.com/MEGA

TAKE A BOW

Photographic evidence that when you're Rihanna, there are no bad angles.

8 of 8

rihanna crop over instagram
Rihanna/Instagram

NEEDED ME

And lest you forget that Crop Over shall henceforth be officially known as International Riri Day, one more post-festival shot to leave you shook until next season.

See Also

More

More