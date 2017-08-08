Diaper (Bag!) Duty: 5 Luxe Carryalls for the Super Stylish Mom and Dad
Style
See Rihanna Slay at Crop Over Festival from Every Single Angle
The festival just might have to henceforth be known as International Riri Day
By Emily Kirkpatrick•@kirkpate
Posted on
More
1 of 8
ONLY GIRL IN THE WORLD
When it comes to Crop Over, Rihanna makes it clear year after year that she does not play.
2 of 8
WORK
The pop star loves to attend this annual event in Barbados in fully bedazzled looks, all the way down to her Swarovski-covered tumbler.
3 of 8
SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND
Which this year took the form of a bra covered in sparkling iridescent crystals, a matching jeweled thong, bands of leg jewelry and Diamond Girl Fishnets by d.bleu.dazzled.
4 of 8
WHAT'S MY NAME?
But the jewel-encrusted lingerie was only the beginning, Rihanna really took this show-stopping look to the next level with massive hot pink, green and turquoise feathered wings and, of course, her new bright turquoise hair
5 of 8
WE FOUND LOVE
At a certain point the pop star had to put on shades, undoubtedly because of how bright all that bling was.
6 of 8
YOU DA ONE
Even Rihanna occassionally needs to take a moment to truly appreciate just how fire her own ensemble is.
7 of 8
TAKE A BOW
Photographic evidence that when you're Rihanna, there are no bad angles.
8 of 8
NEEDED ME
And lest you forget that Crop Over shall henceforth be officially known as International Riri Day, one more post-festival shot to leave you shook until next season.
See Also
More
Diaper (Bag!) Duty: 5 Luxe Carryalls for the Super Stylish Mom and Dad