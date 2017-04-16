Rihanna Shows Off Her Winning Coachella Look: ‘Enough People Ain’t Seen My Outfit’

Rihanna topped a sparkly silver bodysuit with an off-shoulder Gucci tee and barely-there jean shorts for a “bad gal” worthy Coachella look on Saturday.

Wearing bedazzled sunglasses, the “Love on the Brain” singer, 29, posed for her Instagram followers down, writing, ” ‘ I can’t go home yet, cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit. ‘ ”

BFF Melissa Forde, wearing a bandana over her moth, shared a pair of Instagram videos partying with the star at the festival.

Though she credited a stylist in her post with a tag, the chart-topper is a fashion maven in her own right. With her Fenty Puma line and the sunglasses market cornered, RiRi is next taking on high jewelry with Chopard, reported by WWD.

With the moniker “Rihanna Loves Chopard,” the collection is reportedly inspired by the Grammy-winner’s island roots, and features nods to the gardens of her native Barbados and hints of the vibrant splashes of color from Carnival. The line is set to launch at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

“Rihanna and I collaborated closely on the collections, so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity, and inherent sense of design in every piece,” the brand’s co-president and creative director Caroline Scheufele said in a statement. “With her unique style, she redefines the way people see and wear jewelry.”

Coachella will last through Sunday and pick up again for another weekend starting Friday, April 21.