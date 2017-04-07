Rihanna Is Collaborating on Jewelry with Chopard

Rihanna cannot be stopped. With the markets on footwear and sunglasses cornered, the “Love on the Brain” singer is taking on high jewelry.

According to WWD, Rihanna has teamed up with Chopard to co-design a jewelry collection co-designed with the brand’s co-president and creative director, Caroline Scheufele. The line is set to launch at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Seriously, who but Rihanna can pull off everything from socks to high jewelry?

With the moniker “Rihanna Loves Chopard,” the collection is reportedly inspired by the Grammy-winner’s island roots, and features nods to the gardens of her native Barbados and hints of the vibrant splashes of color from Carnival.

“Rihanna and I collaborated closely on the collections, so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity, and inherent sense of design in every piece,” Scheufele said in a statement. “With her unique style, she redefines the way people see and wear jewelry.”

A more minimalist, nine-piece fine jewelry capsule also co-designed by Rihanna—and limited to 2,000 editions per design—will be available in Chopard boutiques in June. It will be available for pre-order in Chopard boutiques and online today.

