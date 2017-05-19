Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond as the Ultimate Carat Queen of Cannes

Shine bright like a diamond, shine bright like a diamond!

Rihanna completely ignored Coco Chanel’s sage advice: “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” And rightfully s,o as Bad Gal RiRi was toasted by Cannes’ elite to celebrate her new

And rightfully s,o as Bad Gal RiRi was toasted by Cannes’ elite to celebrate her new Rihanna Loves Chopard collaboration with the Swiss jewelry and watch brand.

For Wednesday’s candlelit party on the French Riviera, the 29-year-old songstress was decked out in a custom Ralph & Russo gown, custom Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a Roger Vivier clutch.

To top it all off, the Valerian actress stepped out dripping in a ton of carats worth of Chopard jewelry, including diamond earrings, choker, watch, cuff, and rings.

Joining the guest of the honor at the soirée were Julianne Moore (in Sonia Rykiel) as well as models Winnie Harlow and Petra Nemcova.

Rihanna ❤ @Chopard A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 18, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

#RihannaLovesChopard A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 18, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

playing around in my Rihanna ❤️ Chopard collection! #Cannes2017 #RihannaLovesChopard A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 18, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Rihanna has had a long-standing relationship with Chopard ever since she accepted her first Grammy Award in 2008 wearing the brand’s diamond and white gold lattice-cut bangle. And nearly a decade later, at this year’s Grammy Awards, she chose a one-of-a-kind pair of floral inspired multi-colored chandelier earrings and marquise-cut diamond solitaire ring.

“I have always been in love with Chopard’s exquisite jewelry, so to actually design collections with them is something I still can’t believe,” Rihanna said in the official press release for her Chopard haute collection. “It was a really incredible process and I learned so much! I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

#Cannes2017 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 18, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Yes Rihanna❤️Chopard tonight @ralphandrusso custom @giuseppezanottidesign custom @chopard everything @badgalriri everything photo @dennisleupold @badgalriri 💋💋💋💋🥂 A post shared by Mel Ottenberg (@melzy917) on May 18, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

During the design process, the style star drew inspiration from her home country of Barbados by fusing colors of the Caribbean beaches and gardens as well as the grandeur of the Carnival festivities.

Rihanna’s nine-piece Chopard collection, which starts at $1,460, will be available in June.