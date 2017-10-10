Rihanna Does ‘Casual Tuesdays’ the Only Way She Can: In a Couture Gown and Sneakers

Proving once again this is Rihanna‘s world and we are all just living in it, the songstress, 29, showed on Instagram she doesn’t need a special occasion to dress up.
The singer posted two snaps – one captioned ‘casual’ and the other ‘Tuesday’ – of herself posing up in a hallway wearing a decadent blue tulle gown which was created for her by British designer Molly Goddard.
Rihanna also swapped out heels for white sneakers to accessorize the Rio dress.
Rihanna has previously championed Goddard’s range of smocked, ruffled bodice and sheer designs.
In September, the style star opted for a strapless lilac ensemble for the launch of her Fenty Beauty line at Harvey Nichols in London. And back in May 2016, Rihanna wore a green frilly frock in New York City.
Just the day before, Rihanna modeled her latest fall collection for Fenty X Puma for a more realistic take on casual fashion.
On Monday, the designer showed off her $360 maxi sweater dress as well as the $160 men’s crew neck pullover which she paired with $190 ankle strap Creeper sneakers.
While Rihanna’s fashions may be out of budget for some, she’s making sure her Navy will be able to get their hands on her newest project, for a reasonable price.
Last month, she revealed a sneak peek of her latest makeup offering, Galaxy Collection for Holiday 2017, which will be released on Oct. 13 at Sephora stores.