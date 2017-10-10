Rihanna Does ‘Casual Tuesdays’ the Only Way She Can: In a Couture Gown and Sneakers

Proving once again this is Rihanna‘s world and we are all just living in it, the songstress, 29, showed on Instagram she doesn’t need a special occasion to dress up.

The singer posted two snaps – one captioned ‘casual’ and the other ‘Tuesday’ – of herself posing up in a hallway wearing a decadent blue tulle gown which was created for her by British designer Molly Goddard.

Rihanna also swapped out heels for white sneakers to accessorize the Rio dress.

badgalriri 💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Molly Goddard (@mollymgoddard) on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Rihanna has previously championed Goddard’s range of smocked, ruffled bodice and sheer designs.

In September, the style star opted for a strapless lilac ensemble for the launch of her Fenty Beauty line at Harvey Nichols in London. And back in May 2016, Rihanna wore a green frilly frock in New York City.

Just the day before, Rihanna modeled her latest fall collection for Fenty X Puma for a more realistic take on casual fashion.

On Monday, the designer showed off her $360 maxi sweater dress as well as the $160 men’s crew neck pullover which she paired with $190 ankle strap Creeper sneakers.

#FENTYxPUMA A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

#FENTYxPUMA A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 8, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

While Rihanna’s fashions may be out of budget for some, she’s making sure her Navy will be able to get their hands on her newest project, for a reasonable price.

Last month, she revealed a sneak peek of her latest makeup offering, Galaxy Collection for Holiday 2017, which will be released on Oct. 13 at Sephora stores.