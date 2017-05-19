Another day, another star-studded red carpet out of Cannes. Though it’s only the third day of the French film festival, every A-lister is already pulling out all the stops, bringing an endless array of their most glamorous, statement-making gowns, complicated beauty looks, and jaw-dropping mega-carat gems to be documented from every angle and leaving us wondering how they can possibly top themselves. But despite appearances, these celebrities are only just warming up, beginning with Rihanna and Bella Hadid who arrived at Friday’s Okja premiere in some understated, yet seriously elegant Dior Haute Couture outfits.

Never one to shy away from an epic photo-op, Rihanna predictably put her personal twist on red carpet dressing. As the face of the French luxury house, of course she arrived wearing an off-white silk taffeta coat and bustier dress from Dior Haute Couture, but kept things fresh with a nod to the ’90s in a teeny tiny pair of white rectangular sunglasses. She also added a whole lot of diamonds in the form of a star cuff bracelet, another black cuff featuring a large emerald stone, two matching emerald rings, and emerald stud earrings.

Dior day❤️I am always so honored to walk the Film Festival carpet.. especially in this beautiful gown @Dior @bulgariofficial make up by sweet legend @peterphilipsmakeup and hair by my love @jenatkinhair ..in my favorite color of course…❤️🌹💋 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 19, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

As the face of their cosmetics line, Bella Hadid also arrived wearing Dior Haute Couture, ditching her usual semi-naked gowns with slits up to her hip bone in favor of something much more demure. The model arrived in a vibrant red silk satin quilted dress from the brand with a zig-zag neckline calling to mind an IRL-incarnation of the fire emoji. Bella added a dose of diamonds to her look with Bulgari’s iconic Serpenti High Jewelry necklace in white gold and diamonds paired with the matching Serpenti High Jewelry bracelet.

But they weren’t the only stars who stole the show at the Okja premiere.

Lily Collins was also in attendance, looking ethereal in a blush pink column gown with an off the shoulder sweetheart neckline, twisted at the bust before cascading into a slightly fluted skirt with a long train, perfect for all of those windswept Cannes moments. She kept her beauty look very Parisian with stick straight hair and a subtle cat eye, adding a smattering of Bulgari jewels, including two rings and a platinum necklace set with over seventeen substantial diamonds, amounting to a total of 40 carats.

Jessica Chastain also played up those breezy red carpet photo ops in a flapper-esque pastel purple gown featuring a fitted bodice with all over beading that changes into a fully fringed skirt at her thigh. To balance the drama of her ensemble, the actress kept the rest of her look clean, with minimal makeup, straight hair, and a simple pair of dangly diamond earrings.

But finally, the real star of the evening was undoubtedly Tilda Swinton and her bleach blonde bouffant. Swinton has always been an avant garde alien moving amongst her terrestrial thespian peers, but this faux platinum moment really hammers that point home. It’s a look even The Hunger Games‘ Effie Trinket would be jealous of.

Who’s Cannes look is your favorite? Sound off below!