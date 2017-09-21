Shut up and Drive (Your Sleigh): Rihanna Announces Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection

Go on and take a bow (and put it on top of a present), courtesy of Rihanna.

The holidays definitely just arrived early as the singer and creator of Fenty Beauty revealed a sneak peek of an upcoming Galaxy Collection for Holiday 2017, which will be released on Oct. 13 at Sephora stores.

All designed with chrome packaging, the holiday collection features lipsticks and glosses in addition to a brush and eyeliners.

Though Rihanna shared a preview of the entire range on social media, she gave an even more up-close look at the 14 shimmery metallic and jewel-toned eyeshadows included in the new Holiday palette.

Bad Gal RiRi has been celebrating the launch of her new (and recently confirmed cruelty-free) Fenty Beauty line in stores around the world and greeting eager fans, even working the register at events and applying her new products on lucky Navy members.

Earlier this month, the style star debuted her line of 40 foundation shades as well as an extensive range of Killawatt highlighters with names like “Trophy Wife,” “Metal Moon,” “Mean Money,” “Hu$tla Baby,” “Girl Next Door,” “Chic Phreak,” “Lightning Dust,” and “Fire Crystal.”

And that’s not all: there are brushes (in varying shapes and sizes), concealing and correcting sticks, blotting papers and powder, and a universal lip gloss!

The collection launched at an unprecedented 1,600 stores across 17 countries, with massive sellouts in stores and online.