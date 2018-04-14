Rihanna Bares Her Midriff in ‘60s-Inspired Coachella Look — and Gives Cardi B a Shout Out

Maria Pasquini
April 14, 2018 06:43 PM

Retro vibes!

Rihanna attended last year’s Coachella wearing a head-to-toe Gucci outfit totaling $8,480, but the 30-year-old singer opted for a more low-key ensemble for 2018’s festivities.

Ahead of her Drippin’ pool party for Fenty x Puma on Saturday, Rihanna posted an image of a new outfit, writing in the caption, “The 60s started it. #chella18.”

While gracing the music festival with her presence, Rihanna wore an off-the-shoulder blue shirt, which was tied up to show off her midriff, which she wore alongside a pair of matching pants with buckle embellishments along both sides.

Accessorizing her look, the “Love on the Brain” singer wore pale blue eyeshadow, a tiny purse and some blinged out jewelry — including a large cross necklace and a diamond ring.

In another post about her outfit, she also appeared to give Cardi B a shout: Rihanna referenced one of the songs on the 25-year-old rapper’s new album Invasion of Privacy, captioning the snap, “came thru drippin’.”

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Rihanna has made her affection for Cardi B known.

After the rapper debuted her baby bump last week during a performance of her song “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live, Rihanna praised her in an Instagram Story, writing, “Baby Bardi x bomb ass album! congrats sis! @iamcardib.”

RELATED: All the Fabulous Ways Cardi B Hid Her Baby Bump This Year

Touched by the show of support, Cardi — who rapped about needing a threesome with Rihanna and Chrissy Teigen on her new album — screen-grabbed the post and shared it on her own Instagram.

“The love I’m receiving is overwhelming😩!” wrote the superstar. “I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri.”

