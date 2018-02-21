How do you celebrate your 30th birthday when you’re Rihanna? Simple: with tons of diamonds and champagne, and not as many clothes.

The singer, who turned 30 on Tuesday, celebrated the milestone with an intimate four-course dinner at New York City’s The Grill, followed by a party at The Pool, according to Page Six. The party was attended by celebrities including Paris Hilton and Leonardo DiCaprio, and featured a six-song performance by Toni Braxton, as well as “hundreds” of bottles of champagne.

But one of the most major details of the event was, of course, her outfit. The singer wore a hot pink and black Saint Laurent mini dress, which included a billowing magenta ruffle on top and a high-cut skirt. Look familiar? Kaia Gerber wore the look on the cover of Vogue Paris‘s February issue.

Rih, of course, wore it a bit differently. The star sported stockings, metallic sandals and (fittingly for the “Diamonds” singer) tons of gems dripping from her ears, wrists and fingers. And, of course, her makeup was perfectly on point.

Paris Hilton, who sported a black and beige mini dress, arrived arm in arm with her fiancé, Chris Zylka, while Toni Braxton showed up in a black cleavage-baring metallic gown, which Rihanna loved so much she gave the newly engaged star a nod on her Instagram. The singer, who met Braxton for the first time at the event, captioned an Instagram photo, “Finally met my fav! thank you for making my night so special! I’ll never forgive you for looking this good at my party tho.”

gang. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:56am PST

The superstar posted shots from inside the party with her friends, and declared the evening the “sturdiest night of all.” And though we don’t know how she could possibly top 29 – which saw her dominating the music charts, selling out at Sephora and continuing to kill it on the red carpet — Rih has already declared 30 to be “her favorite era,” so we can’t wait to see what she has planned.