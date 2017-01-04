All About RHONY's Luann de Lesseps' Wedding Gowns

The Real Housewives of New York‘s Luann de Lesseps tied the knot with fiancé Tom D’Agostino Jr. in a lavish New Year’s Eve wedding. And they had every detail expertly planned out for their three-day celebration – including, of course, her custom-made gowns from designer Randi Rahm (whose résumé includes creations for Beyoncé and Katy Perry, to name a few). We got to see how the bride’s dresses all came together, including a look inside Rahm’s atelier, the inspiration behind her pink bridesmaids’ dresses and every other detail all you Bravo superfans are dying to know.

“Randi Rahm is a great fashion designer and a really dear friend,” says de Lesseps of her wedding dress designer. “She knows me.” So naturally, she chose Rahm to design not only her wedding gown, but her two extra reception looks and bridesmaids’ dresses as well.

And Rahm was more than happy to do it. “I said, of course, I’d be honored to do the dress. Well, then a dress became dresses, because you know Luann, it had to be the best of the best and the biggest of the biggest. So she surprised me, and it went from one dress to three, and then it went to, Will you do the bridesmaids too?”

More dresses didn’t faze Rahm because she understands de Lesseps’ aesthetic; after all, it’s one that matches her own. “LuAnn has her own style, in the sense that she knows who she is, and she knows what looks well on her,” Rahm says. “It’s funny, I consider Luann extremely elegant and extremely timeless. And our motto here at Randi Rahm Studio is: a timeless statement in fashion elegance.”

So before designing the three different dresses de Lesseps would wear on the big night (one to celebrate the ceremony, another for New Year’s Eve and the last planned for a special birthday performance for D’Agostino), Rahm kept a few design elements in tact throughout. “When dressing Luann, I love to emphasize the things that she feels comfortable about, and that’s her neckline – long and lean, very linear,” Rahm explains. “Try not to break her too much. And to keep her in an elegant manner.”

#married ❤ A photo posted by Countess Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:49pm PST

The first dress is de Lesseps’s version of a traditional wedding gown. “Remember, Tom has never been married before. So she really wants to be the bride for him, and she never had a big wedding, so this is very special for her,” explains Rahm.

So she created a plunging gown accentuated with Chantilly lace which was designed to really accentuate de Lesseps’s tall, slender frame. “We like her in long, lean and sensual,” said Rahm. She also created a split veil to “really make an impact.”

Loved having @mrsjillzarin at our wedding #weddingweekendfun #friends #palmbeach @marygordonbeauty @randirahm xo A photo posted by Countess Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:54am PST

For her second dress of the night, de Lesseps wanted to be in something “more blingy” to appropriately ring in the New Year. So to incorporate both a bridal and party theme, Rahm created a “sexy, white, beaded gown for her to still feel like she’s a bride, but it reeks New Year’s Eve.” She also described it as a “fun, sparkly, like a glass of champagne, and sparkles of New Year’s Eve.”

As for her third dress, Rahm and de Lesseps designed a party look meant to be worn during a birthday performance for D’Agostino’s 50th birthday. The duo came up with another plunging neckline with a short hem and flowy, sheer sleeve (meant to give some drama during her performance). But sadly, the newlywed ran out of time to change during the reception. (She sang “Happy Birthday” to D’Agostino in her first reception gown instead.)

#weddingcountdown #happy #excited #love ❤xo A photo posted by Countess Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:16pm PST

RELATED PHOTOS: The Bride Wore What? Unconventional Celeb Wedding Dresses

Other dresses worn during the wedding weekend extravaganza included a long, body-skimming white gown with a sheer, diamond-encrusted neckline and luxe fur wrap, which was gifted to her by her Maid of Honor, Zilia Sicre, de Lesseps’s best friend of 20 years, for the wedding rehearsal.

Arriving for our post wedding brunch #family #friends #happy Dress by @melanieharrisny xo A photo posted by Countess Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Then she chose a Melanie Harris off-the-shoulder lace dress for the post-wedding brunch the next day.

As for the bridesmaids (which included none other than fellow RHONY star and matchmaker, Dorinda Medley, because she “makes it nice“), they got the custom treatment from Rahm too. Each wore a dress in a similar theme, but had specific designs to accentuate their personal style. “I wanted the bridesmaids to be [in] different variations of colors of roses,” explains de Lesseps, so each wore a shade of pink with varying necklines.

While de Lesseps can certainly handle (and maybe also stir up) drama, she’s been so low-key, without a hint of “Bridezilla” throughout the planning, that Rahm actually wished her client would be more opinionated! “I’ve got to tell you one thing about Luann. You know, I do a lot of brides. She is so not the bridezilla,” explains Rahm. “Matter of fact, she’s the antithesis of that, and that bothers me, because I can’t get her in for a fitting. Oh, it’s going to be fine, it’s perfect, it’s gorgeous. No! You have to come in. She’s so laid back, but that’s how she is. She’s very … controlled. And, within herself. And she’s comfortable, and it shows in everything she does. So how could she be a bridezilla?”

Which dress was your favorite of de Lesseps’s wedding weekend?