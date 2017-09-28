Why the New RHONJ Cast Member Margaret Josephs, 50, Exclusively Wears Her Hair in Pigtails

Between Danielle Staub’s return and Teresa Giudice’s chair flipping, there’s so much happening in the Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer that you might have missed a crucial detail about Margaret Josephs, the new cast member joining the show this season. The 50-year-old businesswoman notoriously only wears her hair in pigtails and we desperately needed to find out why.

PeopleStyle caught up with the new cast member to ask the question everybody inevitably asks her: Why do you style your hair in pigtails?

“Everybody asked about the pigtails,” says Josephs. “I mean listen, it makes a statement. I’m not at the age of kindergarten when normally people start [wearing] their pigtails but you know they got used to it, everybody learns to love the pigtails. It just goes with my personality.”

Josephs says she used to wear her hair in pigtails as a kid, took a break from them for a “teeny bit” as an adult, but ultimately went back to her signature style. “I realized they were very disarming,” she explains. “People would mention them when I would wear them and you know people underestimate a girl in a pigtails and it’s much more important in business to be underestimated because then you [can] easily take over. So I liked it. They’re charming; they’re underestimated and who doesn’t love a girl in pigtails? Well maybe they don’t but usually they do.”

RELATED PHOTOS: All of the Real Housewives Who Have Denied Getting Plastic Surgery

The FIT graduate owns her own fashion and accessories business, Macbeth Collection by Margaret Josephs, and says wearing her hairstyle at work has earned her the nickname, “powerhouse in pigtails.”

The only time she ever deviates from her go-to style is when she opts for a poof on the top of her head or a high bun.

WATCH: Jersey Jargon! RHONJ Stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Translate Their Slang For the Rest of us

In fact, when asked if she’ll ever get sick of answering inquiries about her hair she answered: “No it works on me. Even my husband loves it — he’s like wear the pigtails today. I don’t know it just works on my face. I’m just so used to it.”

There you have it! What do you think of her signature style?