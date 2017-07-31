RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Regrets Getting Plastic Surgery Before Filming Season 8, But She's Ready for a Neck Lift

Real Housewives are notoriously open about their plastic surgery procedures, (they make up the majority of this gallery) but now and again they regret their choice to go under the knife. And in our 5 Questions video series, the “OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson told us that out of all her time on the show, there’s one moment that still makes her cringe.

“I do regret having my nose and my chin done two weeks before filming four years ago,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star tells PeopleStyle about her new look at the start of season 8. “I thought we were going to have a break of two to three months and all of a sudden cameras were up and I was like a moon face. I was so swollen and I couldn’t move my mouth and it was totally embarrassing. And that’s forever on DVDs for the rest of my life so I regret doing that surgery right before we started filming.”

Meanwhile her RHOC castmate, Tamra Judge, just debuted the results of her recent facelift two weeks after surgery, but Gunvalson says Judge looks great. “She’s turning 50 this year so I think more power to her,” Gunvalson says about Judge’s new look. “She looks beautiful. I think it looks great.”

Although Gunvalson says she would rethink the timing of her procedures, she still stands by her overall decision and embraces plastic surgery. “I think people do plastic surgery [because] it’s just like painting a house, sometimes things fall apart and you need to fix them.”

She adds: “Sometimes you’re just not happy with your body and working out doesn’t help it and as you get older all this stuff starts changing.”

Overall she’s gone under the knife to have her nose, chin, breasts and upper and lower eyes done, but says she still isn’t completely satisfied with her look. “I feel like I need to get my neck done now,” she shares. “My neck is getting old. I don’t like my neck.”

We also spoke to the reality star about her fashion and beauty routine. How does she prep outfits before filming? What’s her number one beauty trick to staying youthful? Find out all this and more in the video above.