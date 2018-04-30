If your weekend plans include heading to the mall to do some spring shopping, why not get paid for it? That’s right, shopping app RetailMeNot has officially their in-store cash back offer and it’s too good to pass up!

Here’s the deal: For every $20 you spend at select stores such as H&M, Macy’s, Payless and more fashion favorites, you’ll receive $10 back. RetailMeNot has been saving shoppers an average of 14 percent on purchases since launching in 2017 and the deals are only getting better. Available for Android and iOS, all you have to do is download the app and display the cash back offer to cashiers at any of the participating stores – simple and easy, right? We thought so too. So much so, we went ahead and pulled a few of our favorite spring-ready styles to snag and get paid for purchasing!

Payless

Buy It! Brash Odessa Heels, $34.99; payless.com

Buy It! Brash Escape Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); payless.com

H&M

Buy It! Kaftan Dress, $34.99; hm.com

Buy It! Braided Shopper, $34.99; hm.com

Macy’s

Buy It! Nine West Embroidered Flutter Sleeve Dress, $55.30 (orig. $79); macys.com

Buy It! MICHAEL Michael Kors handbag, $228; macys.com