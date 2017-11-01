Reese Witherspoon Is 'Over Being Bashful' About Her Talent: Men Are Like 'I'm Amazing! I Rock!'

Reese Witherpsoon will not apologize for her success. The multihyphenate star (not only is she one of the biggest actresses in the industry, she simultaneously runs a production company and clothing line while raising three children) landed the cover spot of WSJ. Magazine’s “Innovators” issue along with the title of Entertainment Innovator of the Year thanks to her assertiveness, leadership and unwavering activism for female empowerment.

“I know I’m good at things,” she shares in her cover interview by close friend Derek Blasberg. “And I’m over being bashful about it. Do basketball players have to sit there and act coy? Tell me something: Does LeBron James twiddle his thumbs and say, ‘Jeez, I’m kind of great at shooting, and I guess I’m OK at dribbling and passing’? No, he’s like, ‘I’m amazing! I rock!’ I wish more actresses had that kind of bravado.”

And that confident attitude is something the star says she was born with.

“I was never going to be an actor who lives in their car because their dream was so big. [If acting didn’t work] I would have gone from Stanford to medical school and become a surgeon,” she shares. “Right now, I’d probably be the premier surgeon and pediatric cardiologist at Vanderbilt University … What? I’m just being honest. I’m ambitious, and I’m over hiding that.”

Witherspoon’s latest venture, the production company Hello Sunshine (which absorbed her last company Pacific Standard), not only produces films and TV series, but will expand its focus to include exclusive digital content and social media ventures. Wild, Gone Girl and the eight-time Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies have all been overseen by Hello Sunshine.

“I wasn’t being offered opportunities to grow my company until I got that third hit,” Witherspoon shares of Big Little Lies completing the “hat trick” she need to solidify her production company in Hollywood. “A guy has one hit at Sundance, and he gets Jurassic World.”

The 41-year-old actress also wants to create a space where a wide range of roles exist for women. “We women are too talented to be fighting over roles like this,” she says.

That’s why the female-driven Big Little Lies holds a deep meaning for Witherspoon and the entire cast.

“Laura, Nicole and I kept looking around saying, ‘We would never be on set together!'” she says. “My part is equitable to her part, which is equitable to Laura’s part, which is equitable to Shailene’s and Zoë’s.”

Her BLL co-star Nicole Kidman praised Witherspoon for her do-it-all attitude, saying that she inspires those around her.

“Reese is a doer,” Kidman, who refers to Witherspoon as “my baby sister,” tells the magazine. “I always say to her, ‘You don’t understand how rare this is!’ To her, it’s like, ‘Yeah, now what?’ She can do it all standing on her head.”

When she’s not acting, producing, directing or spending time with her family, Witherspoon is busy designing her line Draper James, which launched in 2015 and recently landed at Nordstrom. (The line has doubled its sales since launching two years ago, according to the magazine, and will open a fourth stand-alone store at the end of 2017.)

And there is no one that reps the line more than Witherspoon herself.

“Well, I was being approached by other brands that were based in the Northeast, and I thought, I don’t really know anything about that, but what I do know is how beautiful the South is, and I had this incredible upbringing there,” says Witherspoon of the inspiration behind her brand, which includes everything from party dresses to accessories to housewares.

As for her business-minded nature, Witherspoon maintains that she’ll always hold on to that Elle Woods mentality: “You can be unapologetically feminine but also smart and driven.”

“At least once a week I have a woman come up to me and say, ‘I went to law school because of Legally Blonde,'” she adds of her most famous on-screen alter ego. “It’s incredible.”

WSJ. Magazine's Innovator's issue, on newsstands Saturday, November 4th.