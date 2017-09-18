Reese Witherspoon‘s been a red carpet regular and topped the best dressed lists at the Golden Globes, SAGs and Oscars for years, but the 41-year-old actress has never stepped foot on the Emmys red carpet until now.

The star, who’s nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her portrayal as Madeline in HBO’s hit miniseries Big Little Lies, debuted on the Emmys red carpet tonight opting for an emerald blazer mini dress (with a sheer lace bra peeking out from beneath) instead of a floor-length gown, with matching velvet pointed toe pumps, a classic crimson lip and pin straight hair.

Big Little Lies, which Witherspoon also executive produced, garnered 16 Emmy nominations after the seven episodes miniseries collected a cult following once it premiered at the beginning of this year. But after the series — which was based off of Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name — ended with its shocking finale, the A-list cast still hasn’t confirmed whether or not a season two is in the works.

“I don’t have any really to say,” Witherspoon told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this week. “We’re talking about it. We’re only going to do it if we really feel it’s as good as the first season. We’re thinking about ideas.”

But whether or not Big Little Lies continues, the Draper James designer isn’t done with TV just yet.

Earlier this summer, details emerged about a developing television project that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon — who played on-screen siblings in Friends back in 2000 are teaming up to executive produce (and potentially star in!) what The Hollywood Reporter called “an untitled series exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit.”

“[I am] so excited,” Witherspoon told reporters last week at the New York screening for her film Home Again hosted by the Cinema Society. “[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails,” she added. “We’re having a great time.”

She spilled more details about the series to Cohen on WWHL this week too. “Jen and I are doing a show together based on morning talk show hosts,” she told him. “It’s going to be great! I need some tips. Maybe I’ll have to follow you around!”

