Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are Truly Stylish at Big Little Lies Premiere

We mustn’t tell Big Little Lies: Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are leading ladies with serious style.

The costars brought their fashion A-game to the Los Angeles premiere of their HBO miniseries on Tuesday evening.

Kidman, 49, was all about romantic ruffles as she opted for floral patterned gown from Altuzarra’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection. The star, who was accompanied by husband Keith Urban, accessorized her look with bracelets and rings from Fred Leighton and an Omega watch.

Witherspoon, 40, shined bright thanks to her extravagantly detailed Elie Saab ensemble. Her long-sleeved mini dress featured lace panels near the shoulders as well as a belted waistline and sexy slit. And what better accessories for her outfit than Tiffany & Co. jewelry and pointy black Christian Louboutin heels.

Joining the actress was her equally stylish 17-year-old daughter Ava, who wore a metallic gold dress from Haney’s Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

Like Witherspoon, costar Shailene Woodley also chose Elie Saab for her red carpet attire, which she dressed up with Jimmy Choo heels.

Also at the star-studded event were Zoë Kravitz (in off-the-shoulder Vera Wang), Laura Dern, Adam Scott and Anne Heche.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel of the same name, Big Little Lies revolves around three mothers (played by Witherspoon, Kidman and Woodley) whose seemingly normal lives are disrupted by unspeakable tragedy.

The first of seven episodes premieres on Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.