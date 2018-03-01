Reese Witherspoon Is on a Mission to Empower Women with a New Red Lipstick and $1 Million

Courtesy Elizabeth Arden

Reese Witherspoon is on yet another mission to empower women — and this time, it’s through a new lipstick that she’s launching with Elizabeth Arden.

According to Elizabeth Arden‘s history, when suffragettes marched on Fifth Avenue in 1912, the makeup brand gave them red lipstick to wear — a gesture that would eventually make the lip color a symbol of the women’s rights movement. And now, over a century later, the beauty empire continues to provide statement lips — and strong role female models — for their customers.

Which is why the cosmetics company enlisted its Storyteller-in-Chief, Witherspoon, to launch a new red “March On” lipstick, along with the “March On” campaign, which promises to support, encourage and celebrate women around the world.

“With March On, Elizabeth Arden gives the power of red lipstick a whole new meaning,” Witherspoon tells PeopleStyle. “Not only does it symbolize feminine power and solidarity, but it will also contribute to creating a world where gender equality can become a reality.”

“Never underestimate the power of the right lipstick,” Witherspoon adds in the campaign video (above). “100 percent of the proceeds of my Elizabeth Arden signature lipstick are going to support UN Women as they help change the lives and futures of women everywhere. Elizabeth Arden was founded by a woman who was dedicated to empowering other women. Let’s keep that tradition going. Together we march on.”

Arden has pledged to donate $1 million to UN Women, an organization working towards gender equality and enabling women and girls to use their human rights to their full potential. Proceeds from $26.50 limited-edition lipstick will be including in the brand’s charitable pledge. You can score your own Witherspoon-signed tube on elizabetharden.com during the month of March.