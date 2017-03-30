Reese Witherspoon Is the New Face (and Storyteller-in-Chief) of Elizabeth Arden

We already know Reese Witherspoon as an actress, mother, fashion designer, philanthropist and former ambassador for Avon. And as if she wasn’t busy enough (you know, just starring in Big Little Lies and expanding her Draper James empire,) the star is adding yet another major gig to her résumé, as the latest face of Elizabeth Arden.

The beauty giant announced Thursday morning that Witherspoon would be joining their team, with her first campaign to appear in magazines in May — but in true Witherspoon fashion, she’s not just serving as spokesperson for the brand. Instead, her title is Storyteller-In-Chief, and we’re soliciting suggestions on what that might mean in the comments.

RELATED PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon’s Best Style Tips

“One of the first things that drew me to the brand was its rich heritage and history of supporting women,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “As one of the first female entrepreneurs, Elizabeth Arden paved the way for women like me. It’s an honor to carry on her legacy and be part of such an iconic company that is committed to serving women.”

As for her duties as Storyteller-In-Chief, the star shares that on top of looking flawless in campaign photos and videos, she’ll be working with the brand creatively.

“I’m excited to work as a creative partner alongside the Elizabeth Arden team, producing content that celebrates the spirit of the brand, highlighting female-centric stories that illustrate women’s true life experiences which unite us all,” the statement continues.

From Coinage: The Cost of Beauty and the Beast‘s Wedding Registry

And the brand is just as excited to have her. JuE Wong, president of Elizabeth Arden, said in a statement that Witherspoon’s ambition, work ethic and her connection with the consumer made her the perfect fit for the brand.

“Reese is truly ahead of the curve when it comes to understanding the lifestyle of her consumer,” said Wong. “Her authenticity, which resonates worldwide, combined with her business acumen, digital prowess and social media footprint, provide a unique opportunity to further develop the ‘Liz Arden’ persona, connect with women, and inspire them to ‘go out and mark their mark.'”

What do you think of Witherspoon’s new partnership? Sound off below.