Reese Witherspoon Plays Cupid! Shop the Draper James Valentines She Sent to Her Celeb BFFs

We should all be lucky enough to have Valentines as thoughtful as Reese Witherspoon. The star proved that the holiday isn’t all candy hearts and gooey Instagram posts of people kissing their boyfriend – it’s also a great opportunity to celebrate the ladies you love. And she did that by sending celebrity pals including January Jones and Jessica Alba some holiday-appropriate pieces from her own line, Draper James. (Like we said: We should all be lucky enough to have Valentines like Reese Witherspoon – especially if they can get you the hookup on the best pieces from their own clothing collections!)

So what did her A-list pals unwrap on Valentine’s Day this year? A Draper James box covered in on-theme “You Rock” wrapping paper and filled with some fun goodies. January Instagrammed her haul (above), which included the $150 striped “Cloister” top, the $18 “You Are Loved” trinket tray, and the $58 heart-shaped change purse – which all came with a personalized “Hug Me” valentine from the Oscar-winning Southern belle herself.

And because she knows that BFFs aren’t one-size-fits-all, she sent a similar package to her pal Jessica Alba with another sweet note, plus a handpicked $175 “Bellamy” floral top which we can totally see Alba pairing with flares and wedges soon.

Not on Witherspoon’s mailing list yet? Luckily she curated a Valentine’s Day gift guide for you to send to someone special – and when you unwrap your own blue Draper James box in a week or so, you can pretend it came straight from the crafting and wrapping paper room of the star herself.