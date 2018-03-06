Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Just Launched the Prettiest Plus Size Collection

Just when you thought Reese Witherspoon has done it all, the Wrinkle in Time star launches a brand-new collection of Southern-inspired plus-size clothing that’s not only perfect for spring and summer but reasonably priced and available at three female-led companies – Eloquii, Rent the Runway and DraperJames.com.

Witherspoon’s fashion and lifestyle line, Draper James, has teamed up with Eloquii, a go-to shopping destination for women sizes 14 to 28, on a 30-piece collection full of the Southern-style sundresses, quirky prints and flattering silhouettes that fans of Draper James know and love. Previously, the brand only offered sizes 0 to 14, but the new line features styles ranging in sizes 12 to 28.

Scroll down to shop a few of our favorite pieces, including the above red gingham print wrap top and matching ruffled skirt and more must-have styles.

Buy It! Draper James for ELOQUII Parrot Print Jumpsuit, $145

Buy It! Draper James for ELOQUII Scallop Trim Cardigan, $95 and Scallop A-Line Skirt, $95

