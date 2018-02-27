It’s safe to say that Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James is taking over the fashion game one cute party dress at a time. Not only has Draper James launched exclusive collections for stores including Nordstrom and luxury online retailer, Net-a-Porter, it’s also teamed up with all-American brand Jack Rogers for its third season of spring sandals. But Reese’s plans for world domination don’t stop there. Her preppy fashion and lifestyle brand has launched a 17-piece collection of pretty dresses, flirty tops and ladylike skirts that are exclusively available at Saks Fifth Avenue throughout February and March. The collection ranges from $165-$495 and is comprised of magnolia floral prints, seersucker stripes and feminine silhouettes (like the A-line striped midi seen on Reese, above, as well as the floral dress she wore to a Wrinkle in Time event below) that are perfect for all of your upcoming weddings, birthday parties, picnics and summer soirées.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Scroll down to shop 5 of our favorite Draper James styles available exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue and get ready to channel your inner Reese Witherspoon (because, who doesn’t want to do that?).

Seersucker and Eyelet Dress

This seersucker dress with eyelet detail is perfect for any soireé by the sea.

Buy It! Draper James Stripe Eyelet Ruffle Cotton Dress, $450; saksfifthavenue.com

Magnolia Midi Dress

The bold yellow hue, magnolia floral print and slight asymmetrical ruffle hem has this midi dress hitting all of our favorite spring trends.

Buy It! Draper James Magnolia Ruffle Shift Dress, $450; saksfifthavenue.com

Chambray Mini Dress

We already know this is going to be on heavy rotation in our spring wardrobe.

Buy It! Draper James Chambray Wrap Dress, $165; saksfifthavenue.com

Lace Shirtdress

Perfect for work and play, this white lace shirtdress is equal parts classic and romantic.

Buy It! Draper James Meadow Lace Shirtdress, $250; saksfifthavenue.com

Peony Shift Dress

Short statement sleeves add interest to this pretty peony printed shift dress.

Buy It! Draper James Peony Shift Dress, $425; saksfifthavenue.com

Which Draper James style are you loving from the new and exclusive Saks Fifth Avenue Collection? Comment below and let us know!