Reese Witherspoon Teams with Birchbox to Curate a Limited Draper James-Inspired Beauty Box

Reese Witherspoon‘s a serious #girlboss.

On top of running her super-successful Southern lifestyle brand Draper James, she’s starring (and executive producing!) in HBO’s latest hit series Big Little Lies and now, the 40-year-old star just teamed up with Birchbox to curate two custom limited edition boxes filled with beauty and fashion goodies inspired by prints from the Draper James spring collection.

And the best part? The box was made to celebrate Women’s History Month and appropriately named “Pretty Mighty.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon’s Best Style Tips

“We are so excited to team up with Birchbox — another dynamic, female-founded company, to celebrate Women’s History Month,” Witherspoon said. “We had a lot of fun putting the box together to honor all of us – mothers, sisters, friends, daughters and coworkers — as the powerful women that we are.”

Subscribers can opt out of receiving their personalized March beauty box to get their hands on this limited box filled deluxe-size samples of Reese’s favorites: Benefit’s POREfessional Primer, R+Co’s Dallas Thickening Spray (for those big Southern curls!), the Clarins Hydra Essential Silky Cream, ARROW’s Color Enhancing Lip Balm and the Davines OI Shampoo + Conditioner. “It may look dainty, but inside you’ll find powerful, high-performing products for equally powerful women — just like you,” Witherspoon says in a personalized note card included in every box.

But if you’re a true Draper James and beauty fanatic, the other limited box (which can be purchased without a subscription) is for you. On top of tons of powerhouse favorites like Dr. Jart+’s Pore Minimalist Sheet Mask and Bioderma’s Cleansing Water, for just $58, you also get an exclusive Draper James makeup pouch and jewelry tray that can’t be found anywhere else.

First-time Birchbox subscribers can sign up by March 24 to receive their own “Pretty Mighty” custom-curated Reese Witherspoon beauty box. The limited edition Birchbox + Draper James box hits stores and online March 6.

Are you going to grab one of Reese’s custom Draper James Birchbox collaborations? Share which one you’re most excited for below!