Mini-Me! Reese Witherspoon Continues to Totally Twin with Daughter Ava at Home Again Premiere

Time for a red carpet double take.

Reese Witherspoon recruited look-alike daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 17, as her date for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Home Again, on Tuesday.

The duo walked the red carpet and posed for photos together, with the actress donning a red-hot Roland Mouret dress paired with Christian Louboutin heels. Ava opted for a black and white dress with three-quarter length sleeves — reminiscent of a dress her mother recently wore for a screening of her latest romantic comedy in the Hamptons.

Witherspoon, 41, also shared the details of her look on Instagram, giving credit to her styling and beauty squad.

“Can’t wait for you to see this film y’all!” she captioned the snap.

Makeup artist Molly R. Stern also took to social media with a gorgeous picture of the mother-daughter duo before heading out the door.

“2 GORGEOUS blondes walk into a movie premiere,” Stern wrote.

It’s no secret that Ava is a spitting image of the Oscar winner and Draper James founder — the comparison is made every time the pair post a photo together. But many people also confuse Ava’s father Ryan Phillippe as her sibling.

“My daughter gets embarrassed sometimes by the fact that I do look so young and I get mistaken for her brother sometimes,” the actor said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year. “Which repulses her! Like, absolutely repulses her that anyone could mistake me for her brother.”

The modern family dynamics don’t end there. Witherspoon also recently dished to Southern Living that her 4-year-old son Tennessee James, with husband Jim Toth, looks to Ava as another parent.

“The kids all have funny and unique relationships with each other,” said the Legally Blonde star. “Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother. I think sometimes he even gets confused — he told Ava ‘Happy Mother’s Day!’ ”