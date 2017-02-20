People

Reese Witherspoon Gave the Star of Cruel Intentions: The Musical an Annette-Inspired Gift

When Cruel Intentions: The Musical debuted in 2015 in Los Angeles, three stars of the 1999 hit — Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair — all showed up to support it. And the support has not slowed: When the musical made its way to New York City this month for a limited engagement, Witherspoon gifted the actress playing her character Annette Hargrove something really special…

…a sweater from her fashion line, Draper James (the box Witherspoon sent is pictured above).

Witherspoon gave Natalie Hall, the actress who plays the virginal character for the musical adaptation, the two-tone varsity-inspired knit called the Spirit Sweater, which sells for $145. (Right now it’s on sale for $95.)

It’s a little different than one of the looks Witherspoon wore in the film (below), but it’s very prep school-worthy, no?

The musical has since ended its run in New York, but here’s to hoping there’s another comeback.

