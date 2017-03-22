Celebrate Reese Witherspoon’s Birthday With a Special Draper James Dress and 20 Percent Off

What does your birthday suit look like when your name is Reese Witherspoon? We’ll give you a hint: It’s going to be some version of an adorable dress. The star rang in her 41st in true fashion mogul style, wearing a Draper James dress designed specifically for her special day, of course. And you, too can celebrate your birthday wearing the same exact dress — because the star is selling the piece for a limited time on her website.

The star shared a photo of the blue and white floral and lace look on Instagram, complete with a handful of pink balloons to match her hot pink pumps. But that’s not all she’s doing to celebrate 41. Witherspoon is offering 20 percent off on her favorite items on draperjames.com, so you can shop a variety of her styles at a discount through Saturday, March 25th. Below, the items that have already secured spots in our shopping carts.

Cheekwood Tweed Skirt

Buy It! Draper James Cheekwood Tweed Skirt, $165; draperjames.com

RELATED PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon’s Best Style Tips

Dunaway Vines Beverly Romper

Buy It! Draper Jamese Dunaway Vines Beverly Romper, $225; draperjames.com

From Coinage: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Embroidered Button Down

Buy It! Draper James Embroidered Gingham Button Down, $165; draperjames.com

What are your favorite pieces from Reese’s line? Tell us in the comments below!