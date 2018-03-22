Celebrate Reese Witherspoon's 42nd Birthday With 20% Off Her Draper James Favorites

Courtesy Draper James

What does your birthday consist of when you’re Reese Witherspoon? A really pretty cake, a fresh blowout and a cute pair of heels, for starters. And this year, she’s celebrating by wearing a Draper James dress designed specifically for her 42nd birthday, and is offering 20 percent off her favorite picks in stores and online using the code “cake”.

Witherspoon shared her annual birthday dress on Instagram, writing, “Cake for breakfast, anyone? Thank you for all the sweet birthday wishes! Feeling so much love today! I’m one lucky gal 💖🎂🎈(@draperjames even made me this birthday dress! 😍) Thank you thank you!”

RELATED PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon’s Best Style Advice

And if you, too, want to celebrate your special day in Witherspoon-approved style, you can — because the dress is available on Draperjames.com for a limited time. Shop it here, and check out a few of her faves, below.

Chambray Dress

Buy It! Draper James Belted Chambray Shirtdress, $98; draperjames.com

Short Sleeve Top

Buy It! Draper James Ticking Stripe Cloister Top, $78; draperjames.com

Utility Jacket

Buy It! Draper James Utility Jacket, $98; draperjames.com