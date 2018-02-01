A lot of your favorite models have had a very busy week. Bella and Gigi Hadid landed a joint (nude!) cover of British Vogue, Ava Phillippe made her modeling debut in a campaign for Rodarte – and the week isn’t over yet. Gigi is starring in a new ad campaign, Ava just landed her second major gig in two days, plus there is so much more model news that we rounded up everything you need to know right here.

Draper James

Courtesy Draper James

It was bring your daughter to work day on set of Draper James’ latest campaign! Reese Witherspoon modeled the Valentine’s Day collection for her line of Southern Belle-inspired styles alongside her mini-me, Ava, and thanks to their identical poses, you will get whiplash trying to tell them apart. Her 18-year-old daughter modeled the cutest Galentine’s Day heart tee ($38) and pretty pink lace dress ($200), while Reese wore a flattering red V-neck dress ($125).

Courtesy Draper James

In a cute Q&A for the website, Reese said that she and Ava share clothes occasionally, but that Ava puts her own spin on looks. “It makes me so happy to see how she expresses her own personal style with each outfit she creates,” Reese said. “She is cutting her own creative path in this world, and I could not be prouder of her.”

Ava said that she loves how her mom respects her own personal style, and had fun joining her on set. “I love being around my mom, and this shoot was an opportunity to have fun and support her work as a female entrepreneur,” she said. “She also brings a lot of comfort and positive energy with her to work, and I think it’s inspiring to see her personal relationships with everybody on set. I had a great time being a part of the shoot with the bonus of having even more mother/daughter pictures.”

Messika

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

After landing a design gig with Messika jewelry last fall, Gigi Hadid joined forces with the brand again for its latest ad campaign. Gigi models pieces from the high jewelry and core collection throughout the shoot by famed photographers Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott.

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Ippolita

And speaking of models reprising their jewelry campaign roles, Kendall Jenner’s back modeling for Ippolita’s fall 2017 collection after her stint as a creative collaborator last September – and she revived a classic Kendall pose.

Alex Prager, courtesy of IPPOLITA

Last season she took a “Kendall by Kendall” selfie covering up her famous face to show off the jewels and she brought back the move in her latest photos, above.

“Alex Prager is a visionary in the world of photography,” Jenner said exclusively to PEOPLE about working with the campaign photographer. “She knows how to make you feel glamorous and comfortable at the same time. She incorporates props that make the set more playful. With her there’s always a story beyond the story and I had fun playing with that.”

Mavi

Mariano Vivanco

And finally, Romee Strijd and Jordan Barrett were tapped as the faces of Mavi‘s spring 2018 campaign and introduced the Super Mavi collection, which features “Super Move,” “Super Soft” and “Super Blue” pieces built for all-day wear, comfort and style..

Mariano Vivanco

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Mavi family,” Strijd said in a release. “I love the brand and can’t wait to be the face of Mavi this spring. I’ve had such a fun time shooting with Jordan and Mariano and hope people like the photos as much as I do.”