Boat hair, don’t care?

Reese Witherspoon takes a less-is-more approach to styling her hair on vacation — and we’re all about it!

The Big Little Lies star has been enjoying some time off with three friends on a relaxing girl’s trip getaway, and she isn’t wasting time blow drying her hair after taking a dip in the pool. Instead, Witherspoon’s keeping things easy and just letting her strands air dry with the help of the ocean breeze. She’s so committed, she didn’t even bring a hair dryer with her on the trip!

The mom of three shared her air drying technique with fans on Instagram — she just tousled her hair and let it do its thing as it dries itself out on the back of a speeding boat.

RELATED PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon’s Best Style Tips

“How I do my hair on vacation. 😂😂😂#NoHairDryerNoProblem,” Witherspoon captioned her video on Instagram.

How I do my hair on vacation. 😂😂😂#NoHairDryerNoProblem A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 20, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Witherspoon’s not the only person saying sayonara to her blow dryer. With the current heat wave sweeping parts of the country, we’ve abandoned our heat styling tools too.

“All you need are the right shampoo and conditioner, one or two well-chosen styling products and the willpower to not touch your hair or tuck it behind your ears,” Lexi Salkin of Blackstones, a N.Y.C. hair salon, told PEOPLE.

And now big beauty brands are catching on too by launching a slew of new products guaranteed to make you air dried hair look just as fabulous as any blowout. Check out some of our favorite picks below!

Buy It! Redken No Blow Dry Bossy Cream For Coarse Wild Hair, $24; ulta.com

Buy It! L’Oréal Paris Air Dry It Un-Done Style Cream, $3.97; target.com

Buy It! Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Air Dry Sleek Anti-Frizz Cream, $3.42; target.com

Buy It! Living Proof PhD In-Shower Styler, $24; sephora.com

Do you like to air dry your hair in the summer? Tell us below.