Seeing Red: The Powerful Lipstick Shade Everyone Wore on the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Black dresses may have made the biggest statement at Sunday night’s award show, but among the sea of stars who dressed in support of the Time’s Up movement, many makeup looks had meaning as well — and one color in particular dominated the carpet: red. “Red lipstick was a color suffragettes wore,” Nars’ Director of Pro Artistry and Red Carpet Rachel Goodwin explains. “I found that they also wore very specific, symbolic colors to the movement at the turn of the century when they were fighting for the right to vote.” So in celebration of the powerful hue, here’s every time it hit the carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes