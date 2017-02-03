WATCH: Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John Shows You How to Get the Perfect Red Lip

Want to get the perfect red lip? With the help of the right tools, products, and Beyoncé, Olivia Culpo and Karlie Kloss’ makeup artist, Sir John, it’s beyond easy. Using Kloss’ flawless crimson pout as inspiration, the L’Oréal pro showed us exactly how to get it right every single time in our “How It’s Done” video, above.

Before you get started on the lip, Sir John recommends perfecting your skin with concealer, and then layering a powder highlighter over a cream formula at the high points of your cheekbones. The combination of cream and powder will lock your highlight into place, he explains.

Next, add dimension to your eyes by applying a taupe matte eye shadow on the center of your lids, and use the same powder down the sides of your nose to add a slight contour.

Then, it’s time for your lips. Sir John uses a firm, angled brush (one similar to an eyebrow or eyeliner brush will do) and a blue-based red liquid lipstick (blue undertones will make your teeth look whiter!) to carefully line and fill in the lips. Use short strokes to ensure a clean application, and when you get to the “v” shape at the top of your upper lip, overline it slightly to add an exaggerated, bee-stung effect.

If you want to stick with a matte lip (like Karlie’s), you’re done! But if a glossy look is more your speed, Sir John goes in with a highly-pigmented red gloss, which will make your pout pop even more.

