Let’s be real: We’ve all been trying to recreate Gwen Stefani‘s hairstyles since the early No Doubt days. And now, her longtime hairstylist Danilo, Pantene Celebrity Stylist, is sharing his secrets for scoring one of her most epic looks. Watch the “How It’s Done” video above to score his secrets, and shop his go-to products, below.

To create her side-parted head of curls, Danilo first preps the hair by applying Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal leave-in conditioner all over and blowing the hair away from the face. Then, after parting the hair to the side, the pro wraps small sections around the barrel of a curling iron, rotating the hair away from the face. But the the key to creating ringlets like Stefani’s is using the right size curling iron, which in this case is a 5/8-in barrel iron from Hot Tools.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrities Who Rock Curly Hair

Once all the hair is curled, Danilo slicks the smaller side of the part back, pinning it behind the ear. He then adds even more volume to the curls by raking them out with his fingers, and locks the look into place by flipping the hair upside down and misting it with Pantene Pro-V Texturizing hairspray.