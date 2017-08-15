Rebel Wilson Takes Over as PeopleStyle's Editor-in-Chief for a Day

Imagine Rebel Wilson stepping into your office for the day to take over as your boss. You’re probably thinking a day with the comedic superstar and Pitch Perfect actress would be a hilarious, possibly musical, definitely awesome experience. Well, after having the privilege of doing just that, we can attest that it includes all of the above (minus any Acapella riff-offs, unfortunately).

Rebel gave PeopleStyle Editor-in-Chief Bethany Heitman the day off, and took full advantage of the perks that come with running a magazine — an assistant at your beck and call, free M&Ms, and complete control over what goes on the precious pages of the September issue. Lucky for her, that meant ample space to show off her new clothing line, Rebel Wilson x Angels, which is currently available at Nordstrom. She worked with our fashion team to put together four different looks from her line — a weekend outfit, a day-to-night look, a going-out ensemble and something for every day. The finished products are versatile, fun and fashion-forward. And as you’ll see in the video, it looks like PEOPLE Editorial Director Jess Cagle approves; he popped in to check on his new employee — wearing a jacket from her line!

Want to see it all go down? Check out the video above, and shop the key pieces Rebel wears below. And be sure to pick up a copy of the September issue of PeopleStyle, on stands now!

What did you think of Rebel’s turn as Editor-in-Chief? And check back soon for even more from her PeopleStyle takeover!