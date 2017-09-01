If you’re a fan of florals, eyelet, ruffles and lace you’re not going to want to miss out Rebecca Taylor’s killer Labor Day sale. From now through September 4th, you can receive an extra (yes, extra!) 40 percent off already reduced priced items when you use the discount code “SUNSET” at checkout. We’re absolutely loving the opportunity to scoop up some of our favorite styles on major sale, such as the one shoulder poplin midi dress, tweed jacket and floral open shoulder top – all which are fabulous pieces to wear now and through the upcoming fall season.

Scroll down to shop these and more before the holiday weekend is over!

One Shoulder Midi Dress

Dark florals are a huge trend for fall and this one-shoulder poplin dress is a great way to try it out!

Buy It! One-Shoulder Marguerite Floral Poplin Dress, $173.40 (orig. $289); rebeccataylor.com

Tweed Jacket

Automatically dress up any outfit with this tweed jacket. Pair it with jeans on the weekend and over a chic sheath dress for the office.

Buy It! Optic Tweed Jacket, $173.40 (orig. $289); rebeccataylor.com

Eyelet Top

The eyelet and ruffle detail make this Victorian style top even prettier.

Buy It! Nouveau Eyelet Top, $197.40 (orig. $329); rebeccataylor.com

Ruffle Dress

This girlie pink mini dress is super-sweet with its structured ruffle and lace detail. Try wearing it with espadrilles now and during the fall with suede booties and a cardigan.

Buy It! La Vie Celsie Eyelet Dress, $119.40 (orig. $199); rebeccataylor.com

Open Shoulder Floral Top

The “cold shoulder” continues to be a huge trend, and this is the perfect top to transition into fall. Rock this top with some embroidered shorts (like the ones shown below!) while the weather is still warm and then with trousers or jeans later in the season.

Buy It! Open Shoulder Rosalie Top, $125.40 (orig. $209) and Amora Embroidered Short, $101.40 (orig. $169); rebeccataylor.com

Which styles are you scoring from Rebecca Taylor’s holiday weekend sale? Comment below and let us know!