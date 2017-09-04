In any given episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, you’ll find the ladies meeting up in fancy boutiques to hash out the latest drama brewing between their cliques — while simultaneously dropping major dough at the counter without batting an eye. So when all the ladies made a stop at PeopleNow, we had to find out just how extravagant their purchases get. We asked each Housewife what her latest style splurge was (and trust us, you’re going to want to start saving up now).

Vicki Gunvalson once told us that “everything’s expensive” when it comes to her clothes and her beauty products, so when it’s time to splurge on style, she drops thousands. She said her latest big purchase was the Valentino handbag that she had on camera, checking in around $3,000. But at least she’s thinking practically! She says she loves the style because it’s big enough to fit her phone.

Meghan King Edmonds is also a sucker for bags, saying she spent $2,000 on her mini MCM backpack she brought to the girls’ trip to Iceland and doesn’t regret the buy at all. “I use it all the time — it’s like a traveler’s dream come true because it has this little pouch on the front that you can take off and use as a crossbody,” she gushes.

RELATED PHOTOS: All of the Real Housewives Who Have Denied Getting Plastic Surgery

And as for the other ladies, shoes seem to be their kryptonite. Tamra Judge spent a pretty penny on her studded Valentino block heel sandals that she wore to her interview. Kelly Dodd just bought a pair of Tiffany blue $1,900 Gucci shoes. And Shannon Beador, wore her new Gucci heels on camera saying she said she loves that they have special frame-slimming effects.

If you’re wondering about Lydia McLaughlin, she didn’t technically reveal her latest splurge and instead shared her most extravagant gifts from her husband and mom, who both gifted her Cartier Love bracelets. (She may want to change her answer now that her husband gave her two — yes two — different cars for her birthday!)

In the end, one thing’s clear — when half of the ladies showed up to this interview wearing their most expensive pieces, they’re certainly getting their money’s worth!

What is your biggest fashion splurge?