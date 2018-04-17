To celebrate PEOPLE’s upcoming Beautiful Issue, we’re showcasing some of the most glamorous ladies on TV as you’ve never seen them before. We asked the cast of every Real Housewives franchise to pose makeup-free — and they happily ditched their glam squads and shared natural selfies.

We’ve seen the ladies from Dallas, Beverly Hills, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta and Orange County pose au natural, and today we’re unveiling the last city in our makeup-free series: Potomac. See the cast without their signature glam in these bare-faced photos below, and read on to find out what makes them feel the most confident and beautiful.

Watch the PEOPLE Now video above for more makeup-free Housewives and don’t miss the cover reveal of PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue on Wednesday, April 18th.

Gizelle Bryant

Courtesy Gizelle Bryant

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

My lips! God gave me big full lips that I always have popping with lip gloss. My mother taught me that know one knows that you’re tired if you have on lipstick.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

I have always had freckles that I used to hate. However, as I’ve gotten older I have learned to love them, freckles bring more character to my face.

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

As I have gotten older, I make more trips to my medical esthetician. I’m all about the latest and greatest lasers, peels and facials to make my skin look and feel healthy.

Karen Huger

Courtesy Karen Huger

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

I have always loved my beauty mark on my face. It says I’m different and different, for me, is empowering.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

Honestly I’d always been self-conscious about my keen features. Now I accentuate them and call them out because they are uniquely me and beautiful.

When do you feel most beautiful?

I feel the most beautiful when I’m surrounded by family and friends who I love.

Robyn Dixon

Courtesy Robyn Dixon

When do you feel most beautiful?

In the summertime! The tanned skin and natural boost from taking in Vitamin D makes me feel beautiful and happy.

What does being make-up free mean to you?

I absolutely love being makeup-free. I am probably makeup-free 80 percent of the time. It feels great when I receive compliments from strangers on my appearance when I am not wearing any makeup.

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

Of course, my eyes. Whenever I wear anything green or blue, my eye color pops.

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

I used to only wear bronzer, blush and mascara but as I’ve gotten older I have learned to enjoy applying heavier makeup, foundation, concealer, powder, eye shadow etc, in order to contrast from my usual natural look. It’s good to be able to switch things up!

Ashley Darby

Courtest Ashley Darby

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

I love a good lip combo. Wearing a complementary lip liner and color can transform my face even without any other products. I’m loving the Huda Beauty Strobe and Contour Lip Set for every occasion, day and night.

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

I’ve always cared about my skin routine because I had problematic skin as a teenager. I tried all types of over the counter remedies and experienced almost every disaster imaginable (when labels warn you not to mix acne products, please take heed), and now I’m in a good rhythm with a quality cleanser, balancing toner, reliable serum. and nourishing moisturizer. Trial and error to success!

What does being makeup-free mean to you?

Wearing make up and experimenting with different looks is so much fun! Who said we have to stop playing when we grew up? That being said, a person needs to love his/herself natural self even more than the morphed glamazon. Being makeup-free means realizing I am enough just the way I am, every blemish and scar included.

Candiace Dillard

Courtesy Candiace Dillard

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

I have a love-like relationship with my nose. I have always felt self-conscious about the tip of my nose. I have learned that a little contour can go a long way! Over the years, I have also just learned to love the nose that sits on my face and see it as a part of my essence.

When do you feel most beautiful?

I feel my most beautiful after a great workout and a relaxing charcoal or honey face mask. Anything that involves a good pampering. And then when my husband comes in and tells me my skin looks amazing with no makeup, it’s just the cherry on top!

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

Without question, if I had two minutes to grab my life’s possessions before being snatched away to a desert island, I would absolutely grab my Mario Badescu Skincare Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater. It is the perfect hydration agent for my skin whether I’m going bare-faced or refreshing my makeup. I love spraying it on at night at the end of my skin routine to give me a fresh, supple feeling. Yes yes yes!