To celebrate PEOPLE’s upcoming Beautiful Issue, we’re showcasing some of the most glamorous ladies on TV as you’ve never seen them before. We asked the cast of every Real Housewives franchise to pose makeup-free — and they happily ditched their glam squads and shared natural selfies.

We’ve seen the ladies from Dallas, Beverly Hills, New York, New Jersey and Atlanta pose au natural, and today we’re unveiling the next city — Orange County. See the ladies of the O.C. without their signature mile-long lashes and professional hair and makeup in these barefaced photos below, and read on to find out what makes them feel the most confident and beautiful.

Watch PEOPLE Now every day for more makeup-free Housewives and don’t miss the cover reveal of PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue on April 18th.

Vicki Gunvalson

Courtesy Vicki Gunvalson

When do you feel most beautiful?

After I get home from work, all my makeup is off and I finish with a nice relaxing bath.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

Eyelashes or mascara.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

As I get older, my neck really bothers me. There is nothing I can do but “own” my wrinkles and my age.

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

I pay much more attention to sunscreens and my new favorite thing is rose oil.

Tamra Judge

Courtesy Tamra Judge

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

My butt and my cheek bones.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

My wide forehead. Creative hairstyles have helped as well as a bangs.

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

I don’t go in the sun anymore. And I find that less makeup is better.

Kelly Dodd

Courtesy Kelly Dodd

When do you feel most beautiful?

Everyday, when I eat healthy and exercise.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

I get a lot of compliments on my legs, but I worry I may lose my firm butt because it wants to sag, so I literally work my booty off to stay toned.

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

When I was younger I use to just wash my face and call it a night. Now I wash, tone, brighten, retin A, moisturize. I believe beauty starts from the inside out, so I am more mindful now about nutrition, exercise and getting enough sleep.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

Sunscreen to prevent wrinkles.