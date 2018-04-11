We’re counting down the days until PEOPLE’s upcoming Beautiful Issue by showcasing some of the most glamorous ladies on TV as you’ve never seen them before. We asked the cast of every Real Housewives franchise to pose makeup-free — and they happily ditched their glam squads and shared natural selfies.

First, the ladies from Dallas and Beverly Hills cast posed au natural (and defended their makeup-free selves!). And today we’re bringing you the cast of The Real Housewives of New York without their signature mile-long lashes, contouring and professional blowouts. Check out their barefaced photos below, and read on to find out what makes them feel the most confident and beautiful.

Watch PEOPLE Now every day for more makeup-free Housewives and don’t miss the cover reveal of PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue on April 18th.

Sonja Morgan

Courtesy Sonja Morgan

When do you feel most beautiful?

When I’m rested after a full night’s sleep and a toss in the hay.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

Oh please. One beauty product? Toothpaste. Better to kiss you with.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

Not really, however I try to find good angles and recently had dental veneers on my front teeth so they are more visible for television (by sexy Dr. Sivan Finkel who you saw on RHONY with Carole [Radziwill]) and I am always running to Schweiger Dermatology to refresh with laser or Vampire facials. I get my non-Surgical nose job from Dr. Kassir to lift my tip. And I like to visit Dr. Lorenc for whatever. Lucy Peters for Botox. But really I just like the people I work with and to always keep it very natural and gradual. No rush. I prefer the journey to the destination in general in life.

Ramona Singer

Courtesy Ramona Singer

What does being makeup-free mean to you?

I’m makeup free right now — I have the confidence to go out into the world without it because I’ve always taken great care of myself. I have great skin care products that I use morning and night, I eat healthily, drink plenty of water and get my eight hours. So maybe I’m blessed with good genes, but I’m very disciplined as well.

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

My legs – they’re a focus in my workout routine.

How have you learned to embrace features you’re self-conscious about?

I have finally embraced myself. I have flaws that I don’t love, just like any woman; I’m not perfect and I accept that. It’s more important for me to feel confident and to appreciate my sensuality. That confidence comes from within. I worked to get here!

Dorinda Medley

Courtesy Dorinda Medley

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

My Tom Ford Bronzer. I don’t leave home without it!

What does being makeup-free mean to you?

Being makeup-free is the best feeling. I rarely wear make up in the Berkshires and I feel like it’s the real me!

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

I’m definitely much more focused on my daily routine and what new products are out there. I also make sure to get a monthly facial and drink a ton of water!

Carole Radziwill

Courtesy Carole Radziwill

When do you feel most beautiful?

Laughing.

What does being makeup-free mean to you?

It means waking up from nine hours of good sleep with my skin feeling plump and clean. Sleep is the ultimate beauty treatment.

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

I do many more facials and at-home masks. I also started facial micro-needling which is amazing.

Luann de Lesseps

Courtesy Luann de Lesseps

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

It’s all about prevention and hydrating. More facials, doing Yoga and getting enough rest.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

Lipstick!