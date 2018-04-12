To celebrate PEOPLE’s upcoming Beautiful Issue, we’re showcasing some of the most glamorous ladies on TV as you’ve never seen them before. We asked the cast of every Real Housewives franchise to pose makeup-free — and they happily ditched their glam squads and shared natural selfies.

Throughout the week we unveiled au natural photos of the ladies from Dallas, Beverly Hills and New York and today we’re bringing you the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. See them without their signature mile-long lashes, contouring and professional blowouts in these barefaced photos below, and read on to find out what makes them feel the most confident and beautiful.

Teresa Giudice

Courtesy Teresa Giudice

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

If I am being honest I would have to say my boobs. They seem to get the most attention.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

Definitely my lipgloss.

What does being makeup-free mean to you?

It’s liberating. If you see me running around the town where I live or going to the gym, I am almost always makeup-free. Plus its good to give your skin a break once and a while.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

Definitely my abs and my stomach. I would say watching my diet a little closer and doing more cardio has definitely helped. So has yoga and drinking a lot of water throughout the day.

Melissa Gorga

Courtesy Melissa Gorga

When do you feel most beautiful?

I tend to feel the most beautiful when I just got out of the shower, hair up in a bun and just some moisturizer on. I feel fresh, clean and natural.

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

I guess I would say my cheekbones. They are something I had since I was little, I like to put a little highlighter on the top of them to really make them pronounced.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

I think I was most self-conscious about my lips being a little on the smaller side. I did do a little filler to perk them up a bit. And now I’m super happy with them!

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

My beauty routine has definitely changed as I got older. I was never into sunblock as much as I am now. I literally have guilt run through my body if I’m near the sun without sunblock on my face. I have olive skin so I’m very susceptible to dark spots.

Dolores Catania

Courtesy Dolores Catania

When do you feel most beautiful?

I feel most beautiful after a day on the beach in the sun with just the right bronze on my face. It makes my eyes look green and my hair all beachy and wavy. That’s when I feel most beautiful – unfortunately it’s only a couple times a year I get to really do that!

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

I have always had pretty good skin but lately I have had some issues with a couple of blemishes that pop up here and there and I’m not having it! I consulted with my dear friend Kristen Hanenian, APRN, AGNP-C she is otherwise known as the skin guru and I have her on speed dial when it comes to cosmetic dermatology. I know she will tell me what I need and she is always right!

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

My eyes. It’s what the glam girls like to work on because I have big eyes (at least that’s what they say). Personally I don’t know how to do my own makeup other than mascara so not much of a choice to be makeup free if they aren’t around!

Margaret Josephs

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

Lash extensions, my absolute non-negotiable.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

My legs, and I wear the highest heels to help keep them looking longer and slimmer at all times!

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

It hasn’t changed too much, though my eye cream has gotten thicker!