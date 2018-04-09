To celebrate PEOPLE’s upcoming Beautiful Issue, we’re showcasing some of the most glamorous ladies on TV as you’ve never seen them before. We asked the cast of every Real Housewives franchise to pose makeup-free — and they happily ditched their glam squads and shared personal selfies.

Today we’re kicking off the reveal with the ladies from Dallas. What do they look like without mile-long lashes, contouring and professional blowouts? Check out their barefaced photos below, and read on to find out what makes them feel the most confident and beautiful.

LeeAnne Locken

How have you learned to embrace features you’re self-conscious about?

I have gotten very good at covering up the scars on my face with makeup but in the end, they are simply evidence of a life that has been lived!

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

I have always washed my face religiously! Every morning and night. Products have come & gone but a gentle cleanser is everything to me!

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

Tinted sunscreen. When I was a kid I laid on a black trampoline to sunbathe, can you say first degree burn! Now I am very cautious about sun damage and pigmentation.

Brandi Redmond

When do you feel most beautiful?

I feel most beautiful when I’m makeup free, and I see my daughters in me.

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

My eyes. To see is to believe and everyone can speak with their eyes.

How have you learned to embrace features you’re self-conscious about?

I was self-conscious about my smile because of one tooth but having a crooked tooth gives me character and a reason to always excuse myself to floss.

D’Andra Simmons

When do you feel most beautiful?

I feel most beautiful when I am with my husband. He thinks I am beautiful all the time!

What does being make-up free mean to you?

Being make-up free means being comfortable in my own skin, and having a clean face that is glowing. I developed Hard Night Good Morning skincare to help women be beautiful naturally, and have skin that they don’t have to hide under makeup.

How have you learned to embrace features you’re self-conscious about?

I am keenly aware of aging taking its natural course on my face and my body. I take care of my skin and make regular trips to the dermatologist for Clear and Brilliant (mini-fraxel laser treatments), oxygen facials and skin tightening. As for my body, I am always self-conscious about the way I look, especially my weight. I have learned to play up my best physical features and dress to enhance them instead of wearing what is trendy, but may not look the best on me. I always dress for my figure.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

L-22 Elixir by Hard Night Good Morning — the one stop shop to anti-aging!

Cary Deuber

How have you learned to embrace features you’re self-conscious about?

I have been self-conscious about my tummy since I’ve had a child. My skin is a little loose and it has made me crazy for years. This year, I decided to just let it go and be happy with it. Having a child is the best thing I’ve ever done and a little loose skin is not a big deal.

When do you feel most beautiful?

When I am at the beach. I love just throwing on a swimsuit and cover-up and tinted sunscreen.

Stephanie Hollman

When do you feel most beautiful?

I feel most beautiful when I’m with my kids because they tell me I look like a princess…and kids don’t lie.

What does being make-up free mean to you?

There is something about being makeup free that gives me the sense of freedom and authenticity. There is nothing hiding me from the world. My skin is at its best when I eat healthy, work out and stay hydrated. Even though these are my daily goals, at times I slip and refocus. As I grow older I’m experiencing the importance of self-care. I do all that I can to slow down the aging process.

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

I really try to play up my eyes. My mom always emphasized making eye contact when talking to others as a sign of respect so when I was learning how to do my makeup, the first thing I wanted to perfect was my eyes because if someone was going to look me in the eye, I want them to look good.

Kameron Westcott

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

I have found myself using more products with sunscreen. It is so incredibly important to make sure you are fully protected from the sun at all times.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

Jane Iredale Tinted Sunscreen.