Kyle Richards

How have you learned to embrace features you’re self-conscious about?

I tend to feel self-conscious about my body, as my weight fluctuates. As I’ve gotten older, I’m not as hard on myself and more accepting of my “flaws.” As long as I’m eating healthy and exercising regularly, I feel more confident.

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

As I’ve gotten older, it takes me a lot longer to get ready for bed at night. I’m very diligent about my skin and my routine takes more time. However when it comes to makeup, as I get older, I think less is more. Often on RHOBH I would wear more makeup and fake lashes. I would always watch the show and think it actually made me look older, so I made a point to wear less. Plus, my husband likes me without makeup on.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

One beauty product would be moisturizer with glycolic acid and one makeup product would be lip gloss.

Lisa Rinna

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

My lips!

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

Sunscreen! It’s the most important product you can use.

Teddi Mellencamp

When do you feel most beautiful?

After a long run, a hot shower and cuddling in sweats with my family.

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

I’m getting a lot more facials and laser treatments. Oh, and Botox.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

An all-natural spray tan because I have a lot of redness in my skin and that’s the easiest way for me to look like I have an even complexion.

Dorit Kemsley

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

My legs, for sure!

How have you learned to embrace features you’re self-conscious about?

I’m most self-conscious about my breasts since having children. I try and find the right bras and clothes, sometimes it’s a struggle.

Camille Grammer

What does being make-up free mean to you?

Being makeup free means less time getting ready. It’s freeing in a way.

How have you learned to embrace features you’re self-conscious about?

For years, I was self-conscious of my smile. My left incisor never grew in so it made my smile off-center. I had braces to pull my teeth together and four veneers to make my teeth look more unified.