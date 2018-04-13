To celebrate PEOPLE’s upcoming Beautiful Issue, we’re showcasing some of the most glamorous ladies on TV as you’ve never seen them before. We asked the cast of every Real Housewives franchise to pose makeup-free — and they happily ditched their glam squads and shared natural selfies.

Throughout the week we unveiled au natural photos of the ladies from Dallas, Beverly Hills, New York and New Jersey, and today we’re bringing you the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. See them without their signature mile-long lashes and professional hair and makeup in these barefaced photos below, and read on to find out what makes them feel the most confident and beautiful.

Watch PEOPLE Now every day for more makeup-free Housewives and don’t miss the cover reveal of PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue on April 18th.

NeNe Leakes

Courtesy Nene Leakes

What does being makeup-free mean to you?

I’m makeup-free more than I am in makeup, and for me it just means being yourself without any fuss.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

I used to feel self-conscious about my nose! I totally helped myself by having rhinoplasty and that’s a decision I definitely don’t regret.

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

I’ve always been a skin girl but as I’ve gotten older I make it a point to never sleep in makeup, see the esthetician once a month, wash my face twice a day and always moisturize.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

Concealer.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Courtesy Kim Zolciak-Biermann

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

My eyes! I have hazel-greenish eyes and depending on my eye makeup they can even look yellow. My eyes are on the smaller side though so lots of lashes.

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

I use the same moisturizer that I have used for 20 years but I have added peptides and growth factors in more recently.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

I have two lines in my neck that I have always hated! I had Laser on them to try and diminish them, but I’m super happy chokers are back in style.

Cynthia Bailey

Courtesy Cynthia Bailey

When do you feel most beautiful?

I feel the most beautiful when I’m in love. There is something about being in love that gives you a glow and makes you look and feel more beautiful on a much deeper, spiritual level.

What does being make-up free mean to you?

To me, being makeup free means freedom and transparency, freedom to be completely comfortable to own my God given beauty in its purest and most natural state.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

I am a little self-conscious about my dark circles when I don’t get enough sleep. I am sleeping better these days, so it hasn’t been a big issue. However, I always keep my Nars concealer close by just in case.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

If I could only use one beauty product it would be Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Moisturizer. I love this moisturizer because not only does it keep my skin soft and beautiful, it also reduces the appearance of fine wrinkles. It’s a win win!

Kandi Burruss

Courtesy Karndi Burruss

When do you feel most beautiful?

When I’m out and I run into someone for the first time and they say you are so much prettier in person. I used to think it was a bad thing because I would think, “Well I must look bad on TV,” but then one person explained that a lot of celebs look bad when they aren’t made up. So for them to say I’m prettier in person when I didn’t have a whole glam squad putting me together makes me feel great.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

I’m extremely self-conscious about the dark circles around my eyes. As a kid I hated them. I don’t think I ever became confident about them.

As you’ve gotten older, how has your beauty routine changed?

It hasn’t changed a lot. Except for the fact that I buy expensive age defying creams that I almost never use…

Porsha Williams Courtesy Porscha Williams

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

I love to play up my eyes. I have always had big eyes! Because of that, I like to wear winged eyeliner and a nice, thick brow since it really brings them out. Plus, I have my dad’s eyes who has since passed away, but from time-to-time I look in the mirror and see him. It’s a heart-warming feeling to have such a strong feature from someone I love so much.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

I have always had dark circles around my eyes. I used to always hide them with concealer, but as I have gotten older I have let that insecurity go. I used to use my dark circles to call out from work because when I wouldn’t cover them people would say “Do you feel okay?” and I would say “No, actually I need to go home early.” But again, as I have aged, I’ve learned to love every part of me no matter what.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

African soap. I order it online from Ghana and it’s been the best natural cleanse I have found for my skin.

Kenya Moore

Courtesy Kenya Moore

When do you feel most beautiful?

Most girls would say they feel beautiful when they have full face of make-up on, be at their goal weight or have perfect hair, but I feel most beautiful in the morning when I wake up. Mostly because my husband loves me in my most natural state with no make-up on and hair looking a mess!

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

Since I was 13 years old I was diagnosed with cystic acne. I had to visit the dermatologist weekly to get injections in my face to get it under control, but now that I’m older, sometimes I feel insecure about the scarring it left. Being on TV makes you a target for criticism and it used to really make me self-conscious because I was constantly teased about my textured skin and pitted scars shown in High Definition TV. Although my skin isn’t perfect now, I think it’s beautiful. The beauty of my skin is its deep rich chocolate hue. Besides, internal beauty is always from within and I believe loving your flaws make you more beautiful.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

My Kenya Moore Hair Care growth serum! My grandmother who raised me who recently passed always said “hair is your crowning glory.” I love luxurious healthy hair and my hair care line is designed to help every woman achieve healthy hair.

Sheree Whitfield

Courtesy Sheree Whitfield

What physical feature have you always loved to play up?

I love to play up my lips with bright bold colors, nudes, mattes and sometimes gloss.

If you were only going to wear one beauty product, what would it be?

I typically do not wear makeup unless I’m taping or going to an event so for me it would be a tinted moisturizer.

Are there features you’re self-conscious about and if so, how have you helped yourself feel more confident about them?

I have a scar on my jaw that I use to be really self-conscious about, but as I’ve gotten older I’ve learned to love my imperfections and beauty marks as they are unique to only me.